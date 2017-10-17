Dutch darts legend 'Barney' coming to Dundalk

Five-time Darts world champion Raymond van Barneveld will perform in an exhibition at the Crowne Plaza Hotel later this month.

The Dutchman will play against 20 local players in the best of one 501 leg. The event takes place on Sunday, October 29 - Bank Holiday weekend.

All funds raised from the gig are to be donated to Cara Cancer Support with tickets prices varying. General admission is priced at €10 with doors opening at 8:30pm. Though, VIP ticket holders can enter at 7pm at a cost of €30.

The latter package includes a meet and greet with 'Barney', photos, light refreshments and a Q & A session.

Tickets can be purchased from the Crowne Plaza reception desk, ticketstop.ie or by contacting Finbarr Kelly on 0864412761.

Bookmaker Marcella McCoy is sponsoring the event which has been co-organised by Mr. Kelly and Mary-Justine Gray.