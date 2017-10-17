McLaughlin to referee FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City

Paul McLaughlin has been appointed to referee the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final between Dundalk FC and Cork City. It's the first time he has been given the honour.

The Moanghan-based Donegal Garda will be assisted on the afternoon - November 5th - by Robert Clarke and Wayne McDonnell, while Derek Tomney will be the fourth official.

McLaughlin recently refereed The Lilywhites in their semi-final replay with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Dave McKeon and Rob Rogers have officiated the pair's previous two final meetings, of 2015 and 2016, where both sides have prevailed once each respectively.