Muirhevna Mor beaten in Leinster with last kick of the ball

Leinster Senior Cup

Muirhevna Mor 3 Mullingar Athletic 4

Just a week-and-a-half after Dundalk FC's Leinster Senior Cup bid was denied at the final burdle by Shelbourne, so too were Muirhevna Mor's as they succumbed to an agonising injury-time defeat to Mullingar Athletic on Sunday.

Having levelled a thrilling cup tie with two-minutes to play, the Blues lost out with the final kick of play as a wayward crossfield pass was cut out and finished by the visitors.

On his return to the 'Mor line-up, Billy Smith put them in front at half-time. Racing onto Thomas McShane's through ball, Smith dispatched ruthlessly to the top-corner. The goal settled the Dundalk side down following a tough opening 25 minutes and ensured they went to the break one to the good.

However, a lapse in concentration in defence cost them their lead as Mullingar struck twice in two-minutes to overturn their deficit.

Tiarnan Mulvenna's 82nd minute free-kick forced an equaliser, though. His 30-yard free-kick cannoned the post with Phillip Duffy present to nod home on the line.

But within a minute the NEFL champions were in arrears once more as Mullingar grabbed their third goal of the contest. A strike which McShane cancelled out in the 88th minute.

Extra-time looked the likely outcome, but 'Mor's hearts were broken with the final kick of play.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Craig Dixon, Jimmy Cooney, Phillip Duffy, Stephen Smith; Brendan Hughes, Micky O'Kane, Thomas McShane, Davy Mahony; Billy Smith, Tiarnan Mulvenna

Subs: Gino Cooney, Conal Mulvenna, Seán Conlon