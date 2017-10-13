New Louth manager set to face native county in league first round

New Louth manager Pete McGrath is set to face his native county, Down, in the opening round of next year's Allianz National Football League.

Almost inevitably, Pete Mc Grath to start off as @louthgaa manager with NFL game at home to his native Down, Sun Jan 28th — Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) October 13, 2017

Away trips to Munster rivals Cork, Tipperary and Clare are also scheduled on the provincial fixture list, while the north-east derby between The Wee County and Meath will take place at a Louth venue on the penultimate weekend of competition.

In all, Louth will have three home games.

Louth's Provisional Fixture list in full

Louth vs Down - Sunday, January 28th

Cavan vs Louth - Saturday, February 3rd

Louth vs Cork - Sunday, February 11th

Louth vs Roscommon - Sunday, February 25th

Tipperary vs Louth - Sunday, March 4th

Louth vs Meath - Sunday, March 18th

Clare vs Louth - Sunday, March 25th