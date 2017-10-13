National Football League Division Two
New Louth manager set to face native county in league first round
New Louth GAA boss Pete McGrath
New Louth manager Pete McGrath is set to face his native county, Down, in the opening round of next year's Allianz National Football League.
Almost inevitably, Pete Mc Grath to start off as @louthgaa manager with NFL game at home to his native Down, Sun Jan 28th— Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) October 13, 2017
Away trips to Munster rivals Cork, Tipperary and Clare are also scheduled on the provincial fixture list, while the north-east derby between The Wee County and Meath will take place at a Louth venue on the penultimate weekend of competition.
In all, Louth will have three home games.
Louth's Provisional Fixture list in full
Louth vs Down - Sunday, January 28th
Cavan vs Louth - Saturday, February 3rd
Louth vs Cork - Sunday, February 11th
Louth vs Roscommon - Sunday, February 25th
Tipperary vs Louth - Sunday, March 4th
Louth vs Meath - Sunday, March 18th
Clare vs Louth - Sunday, March 25th
