Three Dundalk men help Ireland win silver medal at International Championships

Local players David Sally, Niall McEvoy and Vytautas Lukosevicius were part of the Irish International Ice-Hockey team to finish as runners-up at the 2017 Development Cup in Andorra the week before last.

Having lost to Arab Nations Cup holders Morocco 10-2 in their opening group match, Ireland went on to qualify for the final with group victories over Portugal (9-4) and the tournament hosts, Andorra (5-3).

Another match with Morocco was their reward, but, unfortunately, the north-Africans again proved too strong for the Boys in Green, claiming the spoils 11-4 in the decider.

However, the local lads can be proud of their efforts, particularly 18-year-old David Sally who had a hand in three of Ireland's four goals in the final - scoring one and assisting two further strikes.

Sally, a forward, finished the tournament with 11 points having netted three goals, while setting-up eight of his team's scores during the three-day tournament. His most prolific match was the second group game against Portugal where he scored a brace, while contributing three assists.

Though not as prolific, Vytautas enjoyed a very strong competition too, scoring twice against Andorra having also rattled in a goal versus Portugal.

While McEvoy played his part in a rear-guard whose strength gave Ireland the platform to reach the final, this despite conceding heavily to the competition winners on two occasions. The defender even managed to bag an assist in the first game against Morocco.

The aim of Ireland's participation in the tournament was "to get Irish Ice-Hockey back on the map", according to McEvoy, but, with three of the 17 panellists being members of Dundalk Warriors, this silver-medal success is sure to have a positive effect on the sport locally.