Dundalk's Garry Hoey helps Ireland qualify for World Cup

Amputee Soccer European Championships
Garry Hoey - pictured centre front - with his Ireland team mates.
Dundalk man Garry Hoey has helped Ireland win a place at next year's Amputee Soccer World Cup.
Despite losing 2-0 to Italy in this morning's play-off at the European Championships in Istanbul, Ireland's sixth place finish was enough to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
Group defeats to Russia (2-0) and England (1-0) meant Ireland had to defeat Greece in their final match to qualify, which they did with Hoey providing an assist.
Then they progressed to the quarter-finals on Saturday where Poland ended their tournament hopes with a 5-0 win before Italy condemned the Boys in Green to their fourth loss in five matches.
But, courtesy of their results, they attained their pre-campaign objective of qualifying for the World Cup.
