Dundalk sell out ticket allocation for replay with Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk have sold out their ticket allocation for Tuesday's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final replay with Shamrock Rovers.

The Lilywhites were given an unspecified number, believed to be in the region of 600 tickets, for the match following Sunday's drawn encounter at Oriel Park.

Tickets went on sale to priority members this morning, selling out within hours.

The club have said that they're in negotiations with Rovers in a bid to gain an increased allocation for the meeting at Tallaght Stadium.

Tuesday's replay will kick-off at 7:45pm.