SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk frontman nominated for Player of the Month award
SSE Airtricity/ SWAI September Player of the Month
Dundalk striker David McMillan. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk striker David McMillan has been nominated for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Player of the Month for September.
The prolific frontman struck five times in the month, scoring against Drogheda United (twice), Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic, while equaling his 21 goal haul from last season.
He is nominated alongside Rory Hale (Galway United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick FC), Brandon Miele (Shamrock Rovers), Bastien Hery (Limerick FC) and for Dundalk player Keith Ward (Bohemians)
Nominations for the @sseairtricity/@SWAInews September Player of the Month announced!— SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 5, 2017
Congratulations! ▶️ https://t.co/R0aEkZADsm #LOI pic.twitter.com/FOUqkEKiVH
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on