Dundalk frontman nominated for Player of the Month award

Dundalk striker David McMillan has been nominated for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Player of the Month for September.

The prolific frontman struck five times in the month, scoring against Drogheda United (twice), Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic, while equaling his 21 goal haul from last season.

He is nominated alongside Rory Hale (Galway United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick FC), Brandon Miele (Shamrock Rovers), Bastien Hery (Limerick FC) and for Dundalk player Keith Ward (Bohemians)