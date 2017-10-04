Muirhevna Mor, Bellurgan and Ardee Celtic all drawn at home in FAI Junior Cup

The draw for the third round of the FAI Junior Cup has been made with home ties for each of the local clubs still involved.

Bellurgan United, giant-killers in the last round, will be at home to Swords outfit Rivervalley Rangers.

After two dramatic wins, Muirhevna Mor have been rewarded with their first home draw of the competition. Usher Celtic will be the visitors to Dundalk.

While, Ardee Celtic, comfortable winners over Ballyogan Celtic in round two, will host Kilmore Celtic on Deeside.

All ties are to be played over the weekend of October 22nd.