Dundalk manager Kenny to appear on RTÉ game show

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny is to appear on the upcoming series of 'Know the Score' on RTÉ.

The sports quiz show, presented by Jacqui Hurley and featuring Shane Byrne and Ruby Walsh, will see Kenny guest star alongside Ray Houghton, Barry McGuigan, Nina Carberry, Andy Lee, Cathriona McKiernan, Lee Chin and Rob Heffernan across the series.

The programme will record on October 16th, 17th and 24th at 2.30pm and 6.30pm at RTÉ Studios, Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

If you would like to take be in attendance to watch Kenny illustrate his knowledge, email Knowthescorerte@gmail.com with your name, number and how many tickets you would like and one of the team will be in touch. Email as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.