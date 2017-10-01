Tallaght again! Dundalk and Rovers draw in FAI Cup semi-final

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

Dundalk FC 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk were left frustrated as Brandon Miele's 76th minute goal sent their Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final with Shamrock Rovers to a replay at Oriel Park this evening.

It looked for lengthy spells as if Robbie Benson's eleventh goal of the season was going to be enough to send The Lilywhites into a third final on the trot, and they had chances to ensure their place against Cork City in November. Most notably when Patrick McEleney's fizzing effort was tipped over the top by Tomer Chencinski in the Rovers goal prior to the interval

But despite their initial dominance, Dundalk were to be pegged back by Rovers as Miele shot to the corner of the net through a sea of bodies. It was a goal Stephen Bradley's men deserved on the back of the much-improved second-half play.

Hoops midfielder David McAllister may not be featuring at Tallaght Stadium next week, though. He was dismissed on a second bookable offence towards the finish for a rash challenge which saw Chris Shields, on as a substitute, replaced.

Before kick-off a flare hurdled onto the pitch by the Rovers support set a section of the field alight, and this only added to the frustration incurring from Benson's second of the night entering injury time. Referee Neil Doyle cancelled the goal out having adjudged there to have been a foul in the Rovers area beforehand.

To Tallaght we must go...

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Niclas Vemmelund; Robbie Benson, Stephen O’Donnell; Dylan Connolly (Chris Shields 70) (Jamie McGrath 81), Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; David McMillan (Thomas Stewart 70)

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Shane Grimes, Conor Clifford, Carlton Ubaezuono

Booked: Vemmelund (63), Connolly (65)

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Simon Madden, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne; Ronan Finn, David McAllister, Aaron Bolger (James Doona 72); Trevor Clarke (David Webster 90), Gary Shaw, Brandon Miele (Ryan Connolly 81)

Subs not used: Kevin Horgan (gk), Michael O'Connor, Seán Boyd, Sam Bone

Booked: Clarke (73), McAllister (75 & 79), Finn (83), Shaw (87)

Red card: McAllister (79)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)