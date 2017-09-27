Kelly becomes Westmeath manager

Colin Kelly has been named the new manager of the Westmeath senior football team.

Westmeath GAA broke the news on their twitter feed tonight.

Colin Kelly ratified as Westmeath Senior Football Manager — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) September 27, 2017

Kelly succeeds Tom Cribbin in charge of the Midlanders. Louth's record scorer departed the Wee County hotseat in June following three-years at the helm.

Westmeath will play in Division Three of the Allianz National Football League in 2018