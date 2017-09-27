McGrath appointed new Louth senior football team manager

Pete McGrath is the new Louth senior football team manager.

The appointment of the two-time All-Ireland winning manager was ratified at a special County Board sitting at Darver Centre of Excellence tonight, upon the recommendation of the five-man selection panel.

Pete McGrath has being Ratified as new Louth Senior Football Team Manager on a two year term at tonight's County Board Meeting in Darver pic.twitter.com/65RMBlaNpS — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 27, 2017

He has been appointed on a two-year term, with the option for a third, with fellow Down man Declan Mussen being named as one of three selectors. The remaining selectors, who will be Louth men, are to be confirmed in due course.

Wayne Kierans - who led the Wee County minors to the Leinster final this year - is believed to be one of those who could potentially join McGrath's team.

Pete Mc Grath selected as new @louthgaa Senior team manager. 2 year term with option of 3rd year — Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) September 27, 2017

McGrath was most recently in charge of Fermanagh, with the highlight of his four-years on Erneside being the All-Ireland quarter-final appearance of 2015.

His experience of Louth football relates to his stint with Cooley Kickhams in the mid-noughties where he led them to a Louth Senior Championship final.

Having managed Down to Sam Maguire in 1991 and '94, McGrath is a popular figure within the game, particularly in Louth where he was 'the peoples' choice' to replace Colin Kelly.

