Kelly set for a return to inter-county management

Former Louth manager Colin Kelly is set to join the Westmeath senior football team as manager.

According to the Hoganstand, Kelly's name is to be put forward for ratification at a County Board meeting in Mullingar on Wednesday night.

The Dreadnots clubman has been linked with a number of jobs since departing the Louth hotseat following defeat to Longford in this year's qualifiers, namely Wicklow and Laois.

The Westmeath public were said to be seeking a native to take the reins following Tom Cribbin's departure, however, the selection committee are believed to have once again opted for an outsider meaning it's 25-years since the Midlanders last appointed one of their own. Athlone-man Brian Murtagh being the last in-house appointment.

Kelly's first priority will be to secure a third promotion of his inter-county management career with Westmeath expected to push for promotion to Division Two in 2018 following their triumph in Division Four last season.

He will also be expected to better the championship record he held while in charge of Louth with Westmeath having reached Leinster finals in both 2015 and '16.