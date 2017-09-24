FAI Cup semi-final tickets go on sale on Monday

Priority ticket sales for Dundalk supporters ahead of next Sunday's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final with Shamrock Rovers begin on Monday.

Tickets can be purchased from Oriel Park between 12pm-5pm tomorrow and 10am-1pm on Tuesday.

Your season ticket must be produced when purchasing your match ticket. One person may purchase multiple tickets if they can show the stand season tickets of the supporters who these tickets will be given to.

General sales will begin on Tuesday from 2pm-5pm and during office hours on Wednesday- Friday, while stocks last.

This is an all-ticket affair and supporters are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.