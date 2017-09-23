Dundalk RFC chase their second win of the season this afternoon

Dundalk RFC chase their second win of the season on the Mill Road this afternoon.

Following their excellent 24-14 victory over Enniscorthy in Wexford last Saturday, Mike Walls' team host De La Salle Palmerstown today seeking to continue their bright start.

It took a battling second-half display to secure the victory seven-days ago, with out-half Gearóid McDonald's boot particularly important. However, the impressive functioning of their line-out, which gave Dundalk the platform to prevail, was equally as vital with Hamish Walker calling the shots.

Today's visitors opened their account with a 29-26 victory over Wicklow last weekend.

Dundalk's seconds team are also up against the Dubliners today. Kick-off for that game is 1:30pm with the firsts' out at 3pm.

The Democrat will provide coverage of the games across both our digital and print platforms.