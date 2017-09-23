Gannon the best 'right-back in the country'

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers doesn't think there is a better right-back 'in the country' than Seán Gannon.

A part of the heralded back four of 'Gannon, Gartland, Boyle and Massey' in past title winning seasons, when fit, the pacey defender is an integral part of Stephen Kenny's team.

The Lilywhites have kept a league-high 18 clean sheets this season with Gannon being part of the defence on 13 of those occasions, and his 'keeper is full of praise for the right-back's contribution.

"He's absolutely flying, I don't think there is a better right-back in the country," Rogers said after last night's victory over Drogheda United.

"Seán has been superb all season long and not only this season, but you look at him over the last four or five years, he has been doing this every year.

"Long may that continue and hopefully he can keep that sort of form up to the end of the season," Rogers added.