Dundalk Team Torres win 16 medals at National Championships

The Team Torres Brazilian Jiu Jitsu team had something of a red letter day at the recent National Irish NoGI Open Championships where, despite having only 18 competitors enter the event, they managed to come away with an incredible haul of 16 medals (nine gold, two silver and five bronze).

And based on these outstanding achievements, the Dundalk-based club came away with the 'Best Academy in Ireland' award for the second year-in-a-row.

Pictured is Dundalk Team Torres Student Rúairí O'Murchu with coach Andrew McGahon - who is the Dundalk competition team coach. Family man Rúairí, despite juggling work and family life, came away with a bronze medal on the day to add to his ever growing medal haul.

Team Torres provide classes for all ability levels ranging from those who wish to practice Brazillian Jiu Jitsu for self-defence, or simply as a hobby, or as a sport, or for those who aspire to compete in MMA Cage fighting promotions. More details can be found on their facebook page DundalkTorres.