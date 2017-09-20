RIP | Jimmy Magee

Legendary commentator Jimmy Magee has passed away at the age of 82.

The Greenore-native is said to have been ill for some time, with his death being confirmed by his former employer, RTÉ, this morning.

His commentary on Michael Carruth's gold medal victory at the 1992 Olympic Games - Ireland's first ever boxing gold medal - is one of the most iconic in Irish sport.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.