Louth GAA fan gives up his All-Ireland ticket to a local Mayo man

In one of the warmest gestures imaginable, St. Joseph's clubman Adi Carolan has given his ticket for today's All-Ireland final away to a 'ticketless' Mayo supporter.

Carolan was due to experience the September showpiece at Croke Park for the first time, however, upon hearing that his former school teacher Joe Needham couldn't get his hands on a ticket to watch his native county's match with Dublin, Adi stepped in, making the swift decision to offer away his entry.

"It would be in better hands for the Mayo man to experience his home county possibly lifting `SAM’ for the first time since 1951. C’mon Mayo," Carolan told The Dundalk Democrat.

Needham has been based in Dundalk since 1972, though in all those years he would hardly have received such an act of kindness.