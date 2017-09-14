Dundalk U19s win Enda McGuill Cup with the last kick of the ball

Enda McGuill Cup final

UCD 1-2 Dundalk

Dundalk claimed the Enda McGuill Cup tonight with a dramatic extra-time victory over UCD in Belfield.

Striker Jack O'Keefe netted the winner in the 119th winner, breaking away to coolly finish past Conor Kearns, sending the travelling faithful into raptures in the process.

Despite Dundalk starting the game brightly, Neil Farrugia gave UCD the lead on 22 minutes.

However, Martin Connolly's men refused to lie down despite going behind. Aaron Townley and Jake O'Connor forced the home defence under pressure before a cracking shot from O'Keefe saw the crossbar come to the home team's rescue.

Dundalk would go to the break on level terms, though, as captain Jake O'Connor blasted home a Dean Watters corner-kick.

The second-half proved a much sterner test for The Lilywhites with 'keeper Matt Lyons having to be at his best to deny Yousef Mahdy, while the same player rippled the side-netting in a subsequent move as the Students found their rhythm.

But, with the game on a knife edge and the sides cancelling each other out, extra-time was required to separate the teams despite O'Keefe going close with a shot across goal.

O'Keefe and Mahdy traded efforts early in the first extra-time period, though Dundalk were thankful for both their 'keeper and the half-time whistle as UCD closed the half much the stronger.

The Students continued their dominance into the second-half, however, The Lilywhites remained resolute and O'Keefe raced away in the final minute of the '120 to claim the Enda McGuill Cup for Dundalk.

UCD: Conor Kearns, Evan Farrell, Mark Dignam, Joe Manley, Darragh Corcoran, Andy O'Reilly, Kevin Coffey, Conor Crowley, Ben Hanrahan, Yousef Mahdy, Neil Farrugia

Subs: Seán McDonald, Luka Lovic, Jack Ryan, Seán Quinn, Finn McGowan, Cian Ryan, Simon Power

Dundalk: Matt Lyons, James Woods, Gavin Smith, Eric Whelan, Carlton Ubaezuono, Adam Finnegan (Seán O'Hanlon 69), Dean Watters, Aaron Townley (Jack Traynor 105), Cian Flynn, Jake O'Connor (James Rice 106), Jack O'Keefe

Subs not used: Shaun Whelan, Scott Prendergast, Luke Gorham, David Odomosa