Underage GAA suffering in Louth towns

Arising from a successful summer of Cúl Camps across the county, where 34 out of 41 clubs within Louth hosted a camp of their own, arose a startling outlier.

None of the clubs from either Dundalk or Drogheda - the two largest towns in Ireland - were in the top five attended camps.

A debate on the issue at last night's September sitting of the Louth County Board sparked a call for a forum to be held, where all the urban clubs would get together and hold a 'think tank' discussion on the issues at hand.

From Clan na Gael, Aidan Kirk implied that “this is a nationwide urban issue and the task is greater than the two coaches currently assigned to each particular town.”

However, chairman Des Halpenny then pointed out that Kirk's club were one of those who did not host a Cúl Camp.

Paddy McMahon emphasised that “the children are there, they want to play football and that clubs need to take responsibility."

St. Kevin's representative David Rogers highlighted the problem further, telling Halpenny the issue needs to be addressed.

"If Louth needs to be where it needs to be, both towns need to be stronger," he said

"There are very few town teams in the Division One grade across the varying age groups."

Halpenny agreed to discuss the matter with coaching officer Paul Aspell with a view to hosting a forum sooner rather than later.