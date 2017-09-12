Dundalk's EA Sports Cup final ticket allocation sold out

Dundalk's ticket allocation for the EA Sports Cup final has sold out.

The club are awaiting to hear if they will receive more than the unspecified amount they previously received.

Saturday's match will kick-off at 3pm with Tallaght Stadium being the venue for the tie with Shamrock Rovers.

Dundalk's last League Cup title was in 2014 when they defeated the Hoops 3-2 at Oriel Park.