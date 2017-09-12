COUNTY BOARD MEETING: Three Louth clubs lost out on All-Ireland Hurling final tickets

The highly contentious Darver club contribution scheme rared its ugly head again at last night's Louth County Board meeting.

Recently, three clubs were denied their All-Ireland Hurling final tickets due to arrears in payments.

One of the representatives from the clubs involved, Jim McQuillan from St. Nicholas. felt it was “very bad form”.

Furthermore, Pat O’Brien from the Sean O’Mahony's sought clarification regarding possible amnesties to clubs.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill assured the floor that there were no special deals arranged for any club and that the majority of clubs have fully paid in varying payment structures.

He added: "The back had been broken of the Darver debt from €1.3 million to €600,000 owed.”