McKenna departs Louth Hurling management

Ken McKenna will not be part of the Louth Hurling management team for the 2018 season, it has been announced.

Philip O'Brien, who co-managed the senior hurlers last season, will take sole control this term.

Speaking at last night's September meeting of the Louth County Board, chairman Des Halpenny said that O'Brien was in the midst of organising his backroom team for the upcoming campaign.

Louth will continue to operate out of Division 3A and the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2018.