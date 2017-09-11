Dundalk to host the Hoops in FAI Cup semi-final

Dundalk will host Shamrock Rovers in the semi-final of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The draw was made by FAI President Tony Fitzgerald and analyst Declan 'Fabio' O'Brien on tonight's episode of Soccer Republic, with The Lilywhites being drawn out of the pot third, behind Munster rivals Cork City and Limerick FC who face each other in the first semi-final.

It will be the fifth meeting of the side's this season following their three league encounters as well as the upcoming EA Sports Cup final.

The matches will be played on Sunday, October 1st. RTÉ will screen the last-four ties live.