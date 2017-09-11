Pete McGrath the people's choice for Louth job

With 26% of the vote, former Down All-Ireland winning manager Pete McGrath has topped The Dundalk Democrat's poll to see who the public want installed as the next Louth senior football team 'boss.

McGrath, most recently the manager of Fermanagh, finished 3% clear clear of Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey - another candidate from outside the county - who appears to be a man the five-man selection committee are taking under serious consideration.

Former Louth players Colm Nally and Peter Fitzpatrick finished in third and fourth respectively, on 21% and 19%.