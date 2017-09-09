WATCH: Richie Towell scores a last minute winner for Rotherham

Former Dundalk favourite Richie Towell scored a dramatic 90th minute winner for his new club, Rotherham United, this afternoon as the Millers claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bury at the New York Stadium.

Towell was introduced as a substitute five-minutes before half-time and he left an indelible mark on the game with his first goal in English football.

Have a look at the strike for yourself: