Dundalk reach their fourth FAI Cup semi-final in five seasons

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

Dundalk FC 4-0 Drogheda United

Dundalk reached the semi-finals of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup for the fourth time in five seasons tonight with a 4-0 drubbing of Drogheda United at Oriel Park

As soon as Michael Duffy fired home Dundalk's first goal after five-minutes, there was little doubt as to the winner of the contest with Dylan Connolly's stunning strike on 28 minutes tying up the game before half-time.

And the rout was completed after the break courtesy of goals from Brian Gartland - his fourth of the season - and David McMillan - the striker's 19th of the term.

Drogheda went close through Adam Wixted's dipping drive before Duffy put Dundalk ahead after a mix-up in the visiting defence, while Connolly's 30-yard bullet doubled the tally just shy of the half-hour.

2-0 at the interval, Gartland extended The Lilywhites' advantage by heading Duffy's free-kick past Stephen McGuinness four-minutes into the second-half.

Dundalk's fourth of the night came from the penalty spot. After Connolly had been fouled by Conor Kane, McMillan stepped up to dispatch ruthlessly past Stephen McGuinness.

On a rare breakaway, Luke Gallagher cracked the bar for the Drogs with Gary Rogers beaten, however, that was the only glimpse of goal the visitors got in the second-half as Dundalk pressed for a fifth major of the night.

Having had two efforts cleared off the line by Stephen Dunne, Kane almost gifted Dundalk another when his miscued clearance hit the bar with McGuinness beaten again.

The semi-final awaits, something which Dundalk have become accustomed to in the Stephen Kenny reign.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon (Seán Hoare 70), Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Shane Grimes; Chris Shields (Stephen O'Donnell 63), Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly (Steven Kinsella 58), Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; David McMillan

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Conor Clifford, Jamie McGrath, Thomas Stewart

Booked: Gannon (57)

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Shane Elworthy, Stephen Dunne, Dave Mulcahy, Conor Kane; Luke Gallagher, Richie Purdy (Jack Bayly 76), Jake Hyland (Seán Brennan 70); Adam Wixted, Thomas Byrne, Seán Russell (Stephen Elliot HT)

Subs not used: Harry Hogan (gk), Mark Doyle, Lloyd Buckley, Ryan McEvoy

Booked: Hyland (36), Elworthy (57)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

Attendance: 2,493