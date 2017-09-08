Louth Ladies County Board invite applications for senior managers post

Following the departure of the Louth Senior Ladies management last night, The Dundalk Democrat have obtained the following notice from Ladies County Board secretary Liam O'Neill.

'Louth Ladies Co Board LGFA,are currently seeking applications for the position of Ladies County Senior Team Manager.

Applicants must be suitably qualified by having, or be in the process of obtaining, the following minimum requirements

(a) Code Of Ethics

(b) Foundation Course.

(c) Garda Vetting

Previous managerial experience is desirable but not essential.

Applications please by Post or Email to Liam O’Neill Secretary Of Louth LGFA

Drumcar Dunleer Co Louth - email: secretary.louth@lgfa.ie

All applications including your CV must be in on or before Wednesday Sept 20th.