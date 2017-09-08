Two Dundalk players nominated for Player of the Month award

Dundalk players John Mountney and Michael Duffy have been shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI August Player of the Month award.

Mountney, who scored a brace in the FAI Cup win over Derry City, scored three goals in the month, while Duffy has been a revelation of late. The winger set-up goals in recent wins over Crumlin United and St. Patrick's Athletic.

The pair are competing against Jordi Balk (St. Patrick's Athletic), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Ronan Murray (Galway United) and Barry McNamee (Derry City) for the gong.