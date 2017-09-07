RTÉ to screen Dundalk's trip to Cork City

Dundalk's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match with Cork City has been fixed for Monday, September 25th.

RTÉ will screen live coverage of the game from Turner's Cross. Kick-off will be 7:20pm with the broadcaster beginning their screening at 7pm.

The match, which was originally scheduled for Friday week, September 15th, was moved to accommodate Dundalk's involvement in Saturday week's EA Sports Cup final at Tallaght Stadium.

A victory for Cork could secure them the league title.