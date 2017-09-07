WINNER: Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Meabh Duffy, of local Martial Arts and Kickboxing club Cobra-Kan, has won this week's Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week poll.

Duffy, who claimed four gold medals at Sunday's Tallaght Open, took a resounding 47% of the vote in finishing well clear of the field.

Donna King, St. Kevin's Camogie player, finished second on 15%, while Paracyclist Eve McCrystal claimed 10% of the vote in finishing third.

Well done to all who were nominated.