O'Connor set for Premier League move

Dundalk-native Michael O'Connor is poised to move to Premier League side Burnley.

According to the Sun, the 19-year-old Shamrock Rovers striker has agreed an end of season transfer "in principle".

Burnley were expected to make a move for the ex-Dundalk forward before the end of the transfer window, but with other Rovers attackers suffering injury, things were put on hold.

O'Connor featured for Rovers in a pre-season friendly against the Lancashire club over the summer, where the visitors were said to be impressed. Ultimately, this had led to them pursuing his signature.

The former De La Salle student, who made his league debut for the Hoops against Dundalk in February, scored in his side's recent 3-1 victory over Cork City.

He has made 20 appearances for Stephen Bradley's men since moving to Tallaght, though only three of them have been starts.