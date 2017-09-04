WATCH: Former Dundalk man Kilduff scores his first goal in America
Soccer
Ciarán Kilduff in action last night.
Former Dundalk striker Ciarán Kilduff scored his first goal for Jacksonville Armada last night.
The forward hit the second in a 2-0 win over the New York Cosmos.
Here's the goal...
Recent signing Ciaran Kilduff pounces on a loose ball and puts home his first #NASL goal. 0-2 #NYCvJAX pic.twitter.com/8QKjFnXAHR— NASL (@naslofficial) September 4, 2017
