WATCH: Former Dundalk man Kilduff scores his first goal in America

Soccer

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH: Former Dundalk man Kilduff scores his first goal in America

Ciarán Kilduff in action last night.

Former Dundalk striker Ciarán Kilduff scored his first goal for Jacksonville Armada last night.

The forward hit the second in a 2-0 win over the New York Cosmos.

Here's the goal...