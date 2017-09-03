McCrystal wins second world title in just three days

Ravensdale paracyclist Eve McCrystal claimed her second World Championships gold medal in three days this afternoon.

McCrystal, alongside her racing partner Katie George Dunlevy, claimed first place in the UCI Paracycling Women's B Road Race - an 85km course - in Pietermartizburg, South Africa.

It follows their victory in Friday's WB Tandem Time Trial.

McCrystal and Dunlevy have now completed the clean sweep of honours having claimed gold medals at last year's Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.