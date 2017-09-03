Towell makes Rotherham debut

Richie Towell made his league debut for Rotherham United this afternoon.

The on-loan Brighton midfielder was introduced as a 90th minute substitute in the Millers' 1-0 victory away to Portsmouth. He wore the number 17 shirt, the same number as he had when spending three-seasons with Dundalk FC.

Victory lifts Rotherham to 12th in the League 1 table, four-points off the play-off places.

Towell confirmed his season-long switch from Brighton on deadline day.