Dundalk woman McCrystal wins world title

Dundalk woman Eve McCrystal claimed a gold medal at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa yesterday

The Ravensdale native joined up with her partner from last year's Paralympic games, Katie-George Dunlevy, to win the WB Tandem Time Trial, finishing six-seconds ahead of Great Britain's Lora Fachie and Corrie Hall.

Having taken gold in the time trial and silver in the road race at last summer's Rio games, this is their first world title triumph.