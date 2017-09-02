Cycling
Dundalk woman McCrystal wins world title
She now holds Paralympic and World Championship titles
Eve McCrystal.
Dundalk woman Eve McCrystal claimed a gold medal at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa yesterday
The Ravensdale native joined up with her partner from last year's Paralympic games, Katie-George Dunlevy, to win the WB Tandem Time Trial, finishing six-seconds ahead of Great Britain's Lora Fachie and Corrie Hall.
Having taken gold in the time trial and silver in the road race at last summer's Rio games, this is their first world title triumph.
We did it!!! Champions of the world!! Champion du monde!! A seriously hard course and close fight to the end! #rainbow jersey @evemccrystal https://t.co/oIzTgjyBoe— Katie-George Dunlevy (@KatieGDunlevy) September 1, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on