Towell could make Rotherham debut live on Sky Sports

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell could make his Rotherham United debut live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The Millers take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park where they will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes having lost three of their opening four League 1 matches.

Towell agreed a season long loan switch late on deadline day with his only appearance for Brighton and Hove Albion this season being the Carabao Cup game against Barnet.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said he was "thrilled" that Towell had agreed to join the club, while Chris Hughton (Brighton boss) labelled the midfielder "a great professional" and that this was "an ideal opportunity" for him to get game time.

The Millers sit 19th in League 1 and Sunday's game will have a 2:30pm kick-off time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 2:15pm.