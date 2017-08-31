McKell to referee Dundalk game on Friday night

Jim McKell will referee a Dundalk game for the first time since April on Friday night.

The Tipperary whistler was the man in the middle during Dundalk's 3-1 defeat to Bray Wanderers earlier in the season, where he awarded the Seagulls two penalty kicks.

McKell was criticised by both Stephen Kenny and the Dundalk players in the aftermath of the defeat, with defender Seán Hoare labelling his language as "unprofessional". He also refused to speak with Kenny about his decisions.

St. Patrick's Athletic will be the visitors to Oriel Park with kick-off set for 7:45pm.