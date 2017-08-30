Dundalk woman chases league title with Newry

Newry City Ladies FC are seeking the NIFL Ladies Premier Division title tonight.

The South-Down based outfit take on Linfield in a league decider with Dundalk-native and former Irish international Grace Murray a prominent member of the team.

Good luck to both @LinfieldLadies & @NCLadiesFC tonight in the @NIFLWomensPrem league decider. Should be a cracking game ⚽⚽ — Sion Swifts Ladies (@braefield1988) August 30, 2017

Newry claimed the Mid-Ulster Cup recently with a 15-2 victory over Lurgan Ladies.

Murray was previously a title winner with Newry in 2015, where a dramatic late winner ensured City took the title spoils over the Mid-Ulster Ladies. She also claimed a Women's National League title with Peamount United and spent last season with Shelbourne Ladies.

Tonight's match takes place at Rathmore Grammar School and kick-off is down for 7:30pm.

Best of luck Grace!