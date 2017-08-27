Louth U14s claim All-Ireland title

The Louth U14 Hurling Development Squad, along with selectors Ken Tobin, Sean Byrne and Stephen Kettle, travelled to Cloghan Centre of Excellence (Monaghan) to compete at the All-Ireland 'C' National Blitz last Saturday.

They proved too strong for the opposition in their opening two group matches scoring a total of 28 goals. They beat South Ulster (White) by 13-12 to 0-4 before accounting for Tyrone (Black) by 15-15 to 0-0.

Next-up in the semi-final were Derry 'B' who they got the better of on a scoreline of 8-11 to 0-1 to set-up a meeting with Kildare 'B' in the final.

The decider proved to be a much closer affair but once again goals won the game as they took the title, 2-4 to 0-4. Afterwards the cup was presented to the Louth captain Tom Mathews.

Louth: Aidan O'Brien (Pearse Óg/Knockbridge), Niall Quigley (Pearse Óg/KB), Cameron Maher (St. Kevin's/Mattock), Conor Geraghty (K/M), Fionn Cumiskey (Naomh Moninne), Josh Finlay (K/M), Fionnan McGuirk (P. Og/KB), Conor Murphy (NM), Jake McNamara (P Og/KB), Tom Mathews (K/M), Mikey McCourt (P Og/KB), Mark Houlihan (St. Fechin's), Stephen Reilly (SF), Adam Duffy (P Og/ KB), Dara Toner (P Og/KB), Keelan Maher (K/M), Matthew Hodgins (K/M), Aaron McGuinness (NM), Cormac McArdle (P. Og/ KB), Ronan Reid (NM)

Also on Saturday, the Louth U16 Hurling Squad made the long trip to Carrick-on-Shannon to compete at the All Ireland 'C' Championship. They played Leitrim in the semi-final and were unlucky to come out on the wrong side, 2-8 to 2-7.

In their second match they lost to Longford in a 3rd/4th place play-off.

Louth's panel for the competition: Adam Plunkett, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas McCreesh, Eoghan Ryan, Sean Kerrisk, Jack Tobin, Kieran Brennan, Ben Goss, Zac Lennon, Saen McGill, Seamus Birch, Conor Byrne, Tommy Metcalfe, Brandon Johnson, Evan Maher, Neil Boylan