Dundalk ease past Crumlin in FAI Cup

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

Crumlin United 1-3 Dundalk

Dundalk booked their place in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Crumlin United at the Iveagh Grounds this afternoon.

David McMillan's header and a thunderbolt from Seán Hoare put Dundalk ahead twice in the first-half, before Steven Kinsella's stoppage time finish secured victory for Stephen Kenny's outfit.

Despite dominating the match, Dundalk offered Crumlin glimpses on goal, particularly early on where former Lilywhite Ger Rowe came close with a snapshot.

McMillan handed Dundalk the lead on 19 minutes, giving Crumlin 'keeper Michael Quinn no chance with a header from four-yards.

However, a goal from Jake Donnelly drew the Leinster Senior League side level. After Chris Shields was adjudged to have fouled Dean Hurley on the edge of the area, Donnelly shot over the Dundalk wall and past the rooted Gary Rogers.

Hoare reinstated The Lilywhites' half-time advantage, though, with a sweet strike from 30 yards.

The second-period was again dictated on the visitors' terms with McMillan having a close range effort save by Quinn, while Hoare headed inches over from another pinpoint delivery from Duffy.

It didn't look as if an assurance strike was ever going to come for The Lilywhites, especially when McMillan's penalty was superbly saved by Quinn.

Before second-half substitute Kinsella secured the victory one-minute over time, connecting with Duffy's backpost delivery to drive to the corner of the net.

Crumlin United: Michael Quinn; Alan Barrett, Noel Murray, Gary Murphy, Blair Hondangu (Daniel McGuinness 79); Craig Walsh, David Vickery, Gerard Rowe; Dean Hurley (Sam Simpson 60), Jake Donnelly, Conor Murphy

Subs not used: Seán Harding, Lee Dixon, Sodiq Oguntola, Glenn Fulham, Anthony McGuinness

Booked: Murray (15), Hondangu (19)

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Niclas Vemmelund, Shane Grimes; Patrick McEleney (Carlton Ubaezuono 90), Chris Shields; Dylan Connolly (Steven Kinsella 72), Thomas Stewart (Conor Clifford 70), Michael Duffy; David McMillan

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Brian Gartland, Dane Massey, Jack O’Keefe

Booked: Connolly (40)

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin)