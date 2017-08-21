Kilduff makes Jacksonville debut

Ciarán Kilduff made his debut for new club Jacksonville Armada last night.

The former Dundalk striker came on after 29 minutes to replace the injured Tony Taylor.

His debut comes only two days after the forward landed in Jacksonville. However, he couldn't prevent the Jax from losing 1-0 to Miami FC.

Dundalk romped to a 4-0 victory over Derry City on the same day as Stephen Kenny's men continue to adjust to the striker's absence.