Dundalk hammer Derry in Donegal

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Derry City 0-4 Dundalk FC

Dundalk defeated Derry City 4-0 for the second successive week at Maginn Park this afternoon.

The Lilywhites scored all four goals before half-time as they recovered from a slow start to comfortably take the three-points.

Robbie Benson opened the scoring after 24 minutes before David McMillan scored his second in two games against the Candystripes a minute later.

Benson all but ended the contest eight-minutes later, finishing to the net after Michael Duffy's original effort had been palmed out by Ger Doherty in the home goal.

John Mountney hadn't scored a goal this season prior to last Sunday's FAI Cup win over the Foylesiders but, after his double last week, he brought his season's tally to three with Dundalk's fourth strike of the afternoon shortly before half-time. The Mayo man drilled to the net at the end of a sublime team move which involved Duffy and Patrick McEleney.

Chances were traded in the second-half, though the contest was well over as Dundalk extended the gap between themselves and Kenny Shiels' men in third to 10 points.

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott, Aaron Barry, Darren Cole, Dean Jarvis; Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff, Barry McNamee; Lucas Schubert (Jamie McIntyre 58) Rory Patterson (Nathan Boyle 52), Ronan Curtis (Josef Dolny 72)

Subs not used: Eric Grimes (gk), Rory Holden, Ben Doherty, Eoin Toal

Booked: Low (16)

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Conor Clifford 46); John Mountney, Patrick McEleney (Steven Kinsella 77), Michael Duffy; David McMillan (Thomas Stewart 70)

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Shane Grimes, Sean Hoare, Carlton Ubaezuono

Booked: Duffy (22)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal)