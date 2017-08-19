Dundalk U15s lose league opener to Shels

League of Ireland U15 League

Dundalk 1-3 Shelbourne

Dundalk lost their opening League of Ireland U15 game at Oriel Park this afternoon, going down 3–1 to Shelbourne.

Despite James Teelan giving the Lilywhites the lead midway through the first-half, Shels were the better side on the day and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Max Kelly pulled the visitors back on terms in the lead-up to the break before early second-half goals decided the contest.

Shels substitute Ethan Wynne put the Dubliners 2-1 ahead before Kelly completed his brace with a trickling effort to the bottom corner a minute later.

To their credit, Dundalk battled to the finish with centre-forward Val Adedokun seeing a looping effort crash off the crossbar prior to Jeff Nwodo heading narrowly off target.

Nwodo, Jake O’Sullivan and Donal Leavy – prior to going off through injury - caught the eye for Dundalk with Kelly and Cian Tunney impressing for Shels.

Dundalk: Max Demendeiki; Danny Wilson, Jonathan Masueme, Jamie Ward, Donal Leavy; Jeff Nwodo, Jake O’Sullivan, Josh Wilson; James Teelan, Val Adedokun, Ryan Kinahan

Subs: Cillian Duff for Kinahan, Jack Power for Leavy, Conal McCaul for Ward, Josh Hanna for Teelan

Subs not used: Cillian Duffy, Joshua Finlay

Shelbourne: Luke Clancy; Tumelo Tlou, Luke O’Connor, John Johnston, James Cumiskey; Aaron Connolly, Dylan Clausen; Cormac Whelehan, Seán Cumiskey, Max Kelly; Kian Doohan

Subs: Cian Tunney for Seán Cumiskey, Ethan Wynne for Whelehan, Cumiskey for Doohan, Stephen Negru for Clausen, Clausen for Connolly, Kelly for Tlou, Doohan for Kelly, Connolly for Wynne