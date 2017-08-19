Louth Ladies put their Intermediate status on the line tomorrow

Louth ladies have one more chance to save themselves from relegation to the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship for 2018 when they face Longford in Mullahoran tomorrow afternoon.

Under the joint-tutelage of Fergal McNally and John O'Leary, the Wee County started the championship in stunning circumstances with victory over Offaly, however, this was followed by a heavy reverse to tomorrow's opponents.

This, coupled with the Faithful's surprise victory over Longford, sent Louth crashing out of the Leinster Championship.

Having then drawn Offaly in the qualifiers, Louth went down to a 3-21 to 0-9 defeat which means tomorrow's game is do-or-die.

Longford will be coming into the match confident having racked up 2-20 in their qualifier loss to Leitrim recently, however, the Louth attack should benefit from the Midlanders' leaky defence which conceded 7-7 in that game.

Kate Flood's continued absence is a huge blow to a Louth attack which will once again rely upon the scoring prowess of Paula Murray.

Throw-in in Mullahoran is 2pm.