Dundalk U15 play their inaugural LOI game today

Dundalk U15s get their League of Ireland season started with a home game this afternoon.

Shebourne are the visitors to Oriel Park with Tiernan Mulvenna's side hoping to get their first win in their inaugural outing.

The Lilywhites won two out of three pre-season friendlies and boss Mulvenna feels that put them in good stead ahead of today's game.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com, he said: "We were probably a lot later than most clubs getting together between different things happening but they are going well.

"We have played three games and we’ve won two and lost one so it seems to be coming along nicely.

“We played Warrenpoint Town in our last game. It was their U16s, so an older age group again for us. It was a good physical battle, we won 5-2 and it was a good test for us against probably bigger, stronger and more physical players than what we have at the minute.

“They showed a lot of courage going into tackles and they showed on the ball, to play around bigger people which is what they’ll need," he added.

Kick-off is 2pm and admission is free.