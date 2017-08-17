Vemmelund linked with move away from Dundalk

Niclas Vemmelund's highly impressive time with Dundalk may be coming to an end, according to reports.

Scottish consultancy firm, NM Football, who represent the Danish defender, revealed on their twitter page yesterday that interest in the 24-year-old was "hotting up". Vemmelund then retweeted the tweet.

Interest in @NiclasVemmelund hotting up as well as a new deal on the table from Dundalk. No surprise with Nico's form of late... — NM ⚽️ Football (@NMFitba) August 15, 2017

It is also understood that Dundalk have presented the former Derry City player with a contract offer for next season.

Having signed a new deal himself, the news follows Stephen Kenny's confirmation that discussions with players over their futures will begin in the coming weeks.

Vemmelund has been hugely impressive of late with his star performances including games against Rosenborg, in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, and his former employers, Derry, in the FAI Cup.

He has made 28 appearances for Dundalk this season, scoring most recently in the draw away to Sligo Rovers.