Dundalk U19s reach Enda McGuill Cup final

Enda McGuill Cup semi-final

Cobh Ramblers U19s 1-4 Dundalk FC U19s

Dundalk U19s made it to the Enda McGuill Cup final with a 4-1 win over Cobh Ramblers at St. Colman's Park tonight.

With the tie having been level at half-time, one goal apiece, the young Lilywhites put in a superb second-half performance to get themselves into the decider - where they will face UCD.

It took Martin Connolly's charges only two-minutes to get on the scoreboard when Carlton Ubaezuono scored with a low drive from inside the box.

However, Dean Swords levelled the game on 17 minutes when he met a Scott McCarthy corner with aplomb.

Chances were traded before the break with Dundalk having had a goal ruled out for offside, though the sides retired to the interval level.

The Lilywhites had the ball in the net six-minutes into the second-half, though, and this time it wasn't ruled out as Jack O'Keefe finished to the net.

And the talented attacker made it 3-1 to the visitors midway through the half in spectacular circumstances having driven to the net from 30 yards.

From that point onwards, Dundalk weren't to be denied and midfielder Deane Watters added gloss to the scoreline in the closing quarter with his team's fourth major.

Cobh Ramblers: Conor Hogan; Gordon Walker, Stephen O'Connor, John Browne, Scott McCarthy; Keane Buckey, Matthew Lambe, Peter Callanan, Stephen O'Leary; Dean Swords, David Hurley

Subs: David Harrington (gk), Jack Allen, Ryan O'Regan, Evan Murphy, Cameron Harlson, Darragh Lowth, Killian Murphy

Dundalk: Matt Lyons; James Woods, Gavin Smith, Eric Whelan, Emmett Hughes; Deane Watters, Cian Flynn, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Aaron Townley, Jack O'Keeffe; Jake O'Connor

Subs: David Odomosa (gk), Shaun Whelan, Scott Prendergast, James Rice, Luke Gorham, Mahir Said, Adam Finnegan